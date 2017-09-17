Greater Noida: Staff from 124 schools briefed on security, safety measures

Schools also have to constitute separate committees for redressal of grievances of people, staffers, parents and students, the officer said. (Express Photo) Schools also have to constitute separate committees for redressal of grievances of people, staffers, parents and students, the officer said. (Express Photo)

The district administration on Sunday briefed nearly 10,000 staffers from 124 schools, including principals, on measures to be taken for the security and safety of students. They were also told about the procedures for safety audit for schools at a workshop here.

District Magistrate (DM) B N Singh said as per guidelines of the Ministry of Human Resource Development and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), schools have to constitute a parent-teacher-students committee to address safety issues. Schools also have to constitute separate committees for redressal of grievances of people, staffers, parents and students, the officer said.

Internal committees have to be formed to deal with complaints of sexual harassment and those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012, the DM said. Information about these committees along with contact details have to be displayed prominently on the school notice board and website, Singh instructed.

Schools authorities should train staff to protect children from any form of abuse and they will be responsible for on campus safety and security lapses, the officer said. “It is a fundamental right of a child to engage and study in an environment where he or she feels safe and is free from any form of physical or emotional abuse or harassment,” Singh said.

The workshop was held in two phases. In the first, principals and teachers were briefed about the security and safety requirements, and their responsibilities, and in the second, security guards, drivers and conductors were told about their duties.

Senior Superintendent of Police Love Kumar stressed on installing CCTV cameras and deploying adequate staff when children arrive and leave school. District Inspector of Schools P K Upadhyay detailed the security guidelines set by the CBSE.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App