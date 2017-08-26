Greater Noida private schools must justify fee hike, says District Inspector of Schools

Some parents had met the DIOS last week alleging that schools were hiking fees without proper justification. Some parents had met the DIOS last week alleging that schools were hiking fees without proper justification.

The Greater Noida District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) PK Upadhyay has said that private schools in the city need to give satisfactory explanations to parents on the fee hikes. He pointed out that any hike in the fees should be commensurated with facilities.

“If the schools do not do so, the district administration will take action on complaints by parents. Private schools are under the wrong impression that the district administration has no jurisdiction on them as they are self-financed institutions,” he said, adding that schools should dispel belief that they are not under jurisdiction of the administration.

He further stated that educational institutions require no objection certificates (NOC) from the state government which mandates that fee hikes be justified in order to be allowed to run the institution.

“Further private schools managements generally say majority of parents have paid the hiked fee. This does not justify the increase. Complaints by even a few parents is enough to order an inquiry. The district administration can seek their balance sheet and investigate,” said Upadhyay.

Some parents had met the DIOS last week alleging that schools were hiking fees without proper justification. Upadhyay commented that the matter will be investigated to check whether the fee charges are within the permissible norms.

