Grandfather of three joins Delhi University aspirants for English (hons) seat

There was an unusual visitor at Delhi University on Monday. Along with many curious 16-year-olds who had queries about the admission process, walked 66-year-old Nagesh Chadda, who also wants to join a college and study more.

Saying it is “never too late to study”, the retired employee of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) wanted to enrol in an English (honours) programme or a German language course.

Having completed his BCom from DU, Chadda also holds an engineering degree from a university in Fiji, before the country attained independence.

“As my father was posted in Fiji, I completed my engineering there. I would have gone for higher studies to England but my father passed away and we had to return to India,” said Chadda

Following his father’s death, he joined the LIC in 1974, but his zeal to study was high even then and he applied for the BCom course as an external candidate and completed his degree in 1977. He scored 56% in his graduation, which, he says, was a “good mark even by today’s standard”.

He is, however, not sure if his higher secondary marks of 53 per cent will get him a seat. Last year, he completed his advance diploma in Urdu from DU. As he walked to the university conference centre Monday, he did not leave a chance to flaunt his degree.

“These days, children get such high marks. I don’t think I stand a chance. However, my Urdu teacher has said I could do an MA in Urdu and later a PhD,” said Chadda, a grandfather of three.

