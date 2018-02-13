GPAT 2018 results to be declared on February 15 at aicte-gpat.in

GPAT 2018 results: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will release the results of GPAT 2018 on February 15 at 5 pm. The exam is held for admission into Masters’ courses (M Pharm). The national level entrance exam was conducted on January 21 and the results will be released at aicte-gpat.in.
The duration of the exam was three hours and a total of 125 questions of four marks each were asked in the GPAT. There is negative marking as well. The score is accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions/university departments/constituent colleges/affiliated colleges. Scholarships and other financial assistance in the field of pharmacy are also provided on the basis of GPAT score.
GPAT results 2018, here’s how to download
Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on GPAT 2018 merit list flashing on the top of the homepage
Step 3: Enter your login details
Step 4: Check and download the file
