GPAT 2018 result to be out soon at aicte-gpat.in, steps to check scores

GPAT 2018 result: The result of Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) will be released today by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), on February 15, by 5 pm. All those who had appeared for the exam are required to keep an eye at the official website aicte-gpat.in. The national level exam was conducted on January 21 for admission into Masters’ courses (M Pharm). GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions/university departments/constituent colleges/affiliated colleges.

GPAT results 2018, steps to check

The duration of the exam was three hours and a total of 125 questions of four marks each were asked in the GPAT. There was negative marking as well. A total of 841 institutions took part in GPAT, offering about 24,096 seats for candidates. Scholarships and other financial assistance in the field of pharmacy are also provided on the basis of GPAT score.

