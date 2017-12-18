GPAT 2018 registration date extended, apply at aicte-gpat.in

GPAT 2018 registration date has now been extended to December 25 GPAT 2018 registration date has now been extended to December 25

GPAT 2018: The registration date for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) has been extended to December 25, as per the official website. Interested ones who have not applied yet can do so at aicte-cmat.in. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will conduct the national level entrance exam on January 21 for selecting graduates with a degree in pharmacy for admission into Masters’ courses (M Pharm).

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

— Candidates should be holding a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry candidates)

— Those who are in the final year of B Pharmacy course are also eligible for apply

— B Tech (pharmaceutical and fine chemical technology)/equivalent students are not eligible to apply

Steps to apply for GPAT 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link provided on the main page to register.

Step 3: Follow the instructions and fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Submit your application, fees and save a copy for further reference.

Step 5: Remember to take the registration print out

Exam pattern

The duration of the exam will be three hours. The test comprises a total of 125 questions of four marks each. There is negative marking as well. It will be conducted in single session and its score is accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions/university departments/constituent colleges/affiliated colleges. Scholarships and other financial assistance in the field of Pharmacy are also provided on the basis of GPAT score.

