GPAT 2018 registration date extended, apply at aicte-gpat.in

- Impossible to run an institute without compromising on quality when there are so many unfilled seats: Anil Sahasrabudhe, AICTE Chairman
- Technical education curriculum should be upgraded, says AICTE chief Anil Sahasrabudhe
- Is there a scheme to deal with engineering graduates’ unemployment, Madras HC asks HRD ministry
GPAT 2018: The registration date for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) has been extended to December 25, as per the official website. Interested ones who have not applied yet can do so at aicte-cmat.in. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will conduct the national level entrance exam on January 21 for selecting graduates with a degree in pharmacy for admission into Masters’ courses (M Pharm).
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification:
— Candidates should be holding a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry candidates)
— Those who are in the final year of B Pharmacy course are also eligible for apply
— B Tech (pharmaceutical and fine chemical technology)/equivalent students are not eligible to apply
Steps to apply for GPAT 2018:
Step 1: Go to the official website as mentioned above.
Step 2: Click on the link provided on the main page to register.
Step 3: Follow the instructions and fill in your details in the fields provided.
Step 4: Submit your application, fees and save a copy for further reference.
Step 5: Remember to take the registration print out
Exam pattern
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App