Fake Boards: Government warns against 12 operating in Delhi

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued an order warning students and parents against 12 fake education boards operating in the national capital region. The order stated, “There is no state board of government of Delhi. Further, the Directorate of Education (DoE), which regulates government, private, unaided and aided schools in Delhi, does not grant any recognition to any board.”

Clarifying that only three relevant boards exist, it added, “As far as Delhi is concerned, there are only three relevant boards — Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).”

The fake boards listed out by DoE include Urdu Education Board, Gramin Mukth Vidhalyai Shiksha Sansthan, Delhi Board of Secondary Education, The Central Board of Higher Secondary Education, National Open School and Board of Secondary Open Education, Delhi.

Higher Secondary Education Board of Delhi, State Council of Senior Secondary Open Education, Delhi Board of Senior Secondary Education, Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi, Council of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Delhi, and The Central Board of Higher Education, Delhi, are the other fake boards operating in Delhi.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on April 24 had released a list of 24 “self-styled” and fake varsities that are functional across the country. A notice issued by the UGC then read, “Students and public at large are informed that at present following 24 self-styled and unrecognised institutions are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act in various parts of the country. These universities have been declared as fake and are not entitled to confer any degrees.”

As per the list released by UGC, Commercial University, United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution of Science and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment, Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya and Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya are the fake universities currently functioning in the national capital.

Other universities which were declared fake by UGC in other regions include one each from Pondicherry, Aligarh, Bihar, Rourkela, Odisha, Kanpur, Pratapgarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Nagpur, Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar and two universities in Allahabad.

