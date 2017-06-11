Govt tweaks circular asking teachers to stay back every Friday

The government has withdrawn a circular asking teachers to stay back for an extra hour every Friday to hold “academic discussion” after the directive was met with protests, with heads of schools writing to the director of education. While teachers will not have to stay back for an hour every Friday, the government has changed schools timings for students as well as teachers, and fixed the time for academic discussion as half an hour every day.

On May 26, the Directorate of Education had issued a circular and said that teachers should stay back for an hour every Friday as they had found that during staff meetings, heads of schools were focusing on administrative issues at the cost of monitoring academic quality. But as the Government School Teachers’ Association protested and heads of schools submitted their feedback, the rule has now been tweaked.

“The Directorate has been receiving feedback from various heads of schools that due to paucity of time, it is difficult to indulge in intense academic discussion with the staff on one day in the week, and in just one slot. So now, 15 minutes of additional time before and after school are being clubbed together to hold discussion,” said the circular from the additional director education, Sunita Kaushik.

With this change, for students of general shift (single-shift) schools, the timings will now be 7.30 am to 1.30 pm. The academic discussion will be held from 1.30 pm to 2 pm. Earlier, school used to start at 7.45 am and continue till 2.15 pm. In double-shift schools too, the same rule will apply.

