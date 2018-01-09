Govt to introduce NCERT books in schools from April, says Dinesh Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma. Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday said that the state government is set to introduce NCERT books for science, social science and mathematics in high school and in at least nine different subjects at the intermediate schools run by Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) from the upcoming session starting from April.

Addressing mediapersons in Lucknow, Sharma said that the idea behind introducing NCERT books is to make a uniform syllabus.

The deputy CM also said that 139 suggestions have come by December 22 last year on the draft prepared by the state government to regulate fee structure of private schools and now the government is working on them.

Sharma added that the government is trying to ensure that major examinations of UPSEB are completed before Holi, indicating that board examinations this year may start in February.

Sharma informed that steps have also been taken to install CCTV cameras at examination centres and added that the government would not hesitate in taking help of the STF to keep a check on “Nakal Mafia” in the upcoming board examinations. He said the government is also preparing a software to provide recognition to schools online. Sharma said the government is even taking steps to make marksheets available online.

Sharma also informed that the government has changed the name of Lucknow Sainik School, which will now be named after Captain Manoj Pandey.

