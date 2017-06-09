Govt to 28 DU colleges: Don’t hire without forming governing body

The Delhi government has written to Delhi University asking them to expedite the process of notification of governing body, and to begin the appointment of staff in the 28 Delhi government-funded colleges only after constituting a new governing body. The government has told the university that if the direction is not complied with at the earliest, grants-in-aid to the colleges will be withheld. Garima Gupta, director, higher education, sent a letter to the university Thursday, which read: “It has been learnt that some of the colleges funded by Delhi government are in the process of appointing new staff, which has been viewed adversely by the deputy chief minister.”

It states that holding further appointments will lead to allegations of “misuse by the truncated governing bodies”. “Any appointment must be duly made once the governing bodies are re-constituted,” the letter said. As directed by the university, its colleges have begun appointing teachers. There are 28 colleges under DU that are funded by the government. Twelve of them are fully funded, which include Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and Maharaja Agrasen College. For the remaining 16 colleges, the Delhi government provides a five per cent grant, while the remaining 95 per cent aid is given by the University Grants Commission. These include Kamala Nehru College, Kalindi College and Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.

In a Delhi government-funded college, the governing body consists of 15 members. Five of them are Delhi government nominees and the other five are DU nominees whose names are approved by the government, the principal, two teachers from the university and two from the college. The terms of the governing bodies of these colleges ended around six months back. The university prepares a list of the panel of members, which is forwarded to the government. This year, too, the university had prepared the panel list and sent it to the government. Once the selection was made, the list was sent to DU, which the university returned, asking the government to send it in the prescribed format.

“We provided the candidates’ details in the format they asked for. It has been a few weeks, but the DU has still not released a notification. It looks like they are deliberately delaying the process,” said a government official. DU officials could not be reached for comment. There have been some concerns and discontent on the issue of governing body in the past. In 2014, the Delhi government had raised objection as a meeting of the governing bodies were held without AAP nominees. Again in 2015, the government also had a tussle with the university over lack of proper representation of AAP nominees in the governing body.

