Govt sets cap of 8% on fee hike by pvt schools

The state government has barred private schools in Punjab to hike fees by more than 8 per cent annually. The cabinet, that met on Wednesday, gave its nod to Punjab State Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Rules, 2017 that paves way for rationalisation of fees in private schools.

Though the new academic session has already begun, the government ordered all private schools to put a ceiling on fee hike. After the rules are notified, the parents would be able to complain to the Divisional Commissioners if the schools in their wards hike fees by more than 8 per cent, said a government official.

The rules are in line with the Punjab and Haryana High Court direction on April 19, 2013, asking the government to make an Act.The previous government had passed the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, 2016 but the Act remained unimplemented as it had failed to name the enforcement agency.

In another step to streamline the education system in the state and raise the standards of education, the cabinet also decided to appoint a person of national eminence in the field of Industry, Technology or Technical Education as Chairman of the Board of Governors of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda. It was also decided to similarly appoint the Chairman of the Board of Governors of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar, from among persons of national repute in the aforesaid fields.

In another decision, the cabinet approved fresh mine auctions through e-bidding. As many as 59 mines will be auctioned and production would commence from May 20 onwards. Another set of 58 mines are awaiting environmental clearance and expected to become operational by mid-August.

The auction of mines is expected to make a revenue of Rs 430 crore for the state exchequer against last year revenue of Rs 43 crore.

It was also decided at the cabinet meeting that the state government would soon implement the Integrated Mines and Minerals Management System (i3MS) to bring greater transparency into the system. The i3MS is approved by the Government of India and has been successfully tried and tested in Odisha, the cabinet noted.

