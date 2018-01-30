Govt names IIM Bodhgaya head

Latest News

The government has appointed Professor Vinita Sahay of IIM Raipur as the first director of IIM Bodhgaya in Bihar. Her selection is the HRD Ministry’s second attempt at appointing a head to the institute which is among the newest IIMs. Last year, the government’s first choice, Ganesan Kannabiran of NIT Trichy, turned down the offer, forcing the ministry to refer names of the remaining two finalists back to the Appointments Committee of Cabinet. Sahay specialises in marketing management.

