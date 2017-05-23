Government forms panel to prevent question paper leaks, 2 police officers members

With state board exam question papers leaked on WhatsApp for two years in a row, the government has formed an eight-member committee to come up with measures to prevent such instances. The committee will include the Navi Mumbai police commissioner and an official from the Cyber crime cell. A government resolution for this was issued on Friday. “With criminals taking up technology to leak papers, we need to adopt technology to combat it. For that, we need experts from the field. Hence, the police commissioner and an official from the cyber crime cell in the committee will be of great help. The committee will meet soon to discuss the next course of action. We will have to conduct a detailed study of paper leak cases, how they were dealt with and then frame measure to prevent them,” said Gangadhar Mhamane, chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and one of the members of the committee.

Another committee member said, “Earlier, papers had to be sneaked out of bundles and photocopies circulated. After stringent ways to transport and distribute the papers were adopted by the board, leaks became difficult. Now, with the help of technology and social networking sites, it has become easier to leak papers as people just click a picture and circulate it. That way, the bundle is not even tampered with.”

Starting from March 2 this year, photos of as many as six HSC question papers (Marathi, Secretarial Practice, Political Science, Physics and Mathematics and Statistics) made it to WhatsApp almost half an hour before the exam started. However, the state board refused to term it as a paper leak.

The eight-member committee will be headed by the commissioner of education Dheeraj Kumar, while other members will include police commissioner of Navi Mumbai or his representative, an official from the cyber crime cell, Chairman of MSBSHSE, Commissioner of Examination Board and secretary of Maharashtra Public service commission. The state has also included a representative from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the committee.

