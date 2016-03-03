Governor congratulates Tezpur University on winning India’s Best University Award

Assam Governor PB Acharya has congratulated Tezpur University for winning India’s Best University Award, 2016.

In a letter to Vice Chancellor, Mihir K Chaudhuri, the Governor expressed his happiness and pride that the University has been awarded as the Best University this year.

“This is a great achievement for an institution of higher education in the country and this attainment has no doubt made the state and its citizens honoured,” he said.

He also hoped that all Universities of the state would be encouraged to carry forward their responsibilities with greater vigour and zeal.

The Governor concluded his letter by saying he hoped to see the University rise to greater heights in the international arena.

