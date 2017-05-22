Government will digitise all schools by Dec 2018: CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government has decided to digitise all schools across rural and urban Maharashtra by December 2018, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said during the third session of his interaction programme Me Mukhya Mantri Boltoy.

At present, 44,000 schools, specially in rural areas, have been digitised. The total number of schools across Maharashtra are more than one lakh.

During the interaction with students, Fadnavis said, “The process of digitising schools complete with online operations has been taken up on a massive scale. The purpose is to open the world of knowledge to the students uniformly across rural and urban Maharashtra.”

The state already has 50,000 tech-savvy teachers and efforts are on to train more to meet the challenges of digital Maharashtra in schools and professional colleges, the CM said.

Expressing concern over the rampant commercialisation of education, Fadnavis said, “My government is not going to allow education to become a profit-making venture for the private sector.” The real and larger objective of education, which was the backbone of ancient India and its civilisation, will be restored, Fadnavis said.

Reassuring the students about the government’s commitment to enforce the Fee Regulatory Act, he said that a section of private professional colleges have always worked to scuttle the policy by challenging it in court.

“Whether it is English-medium schools or professional colleges that impart specialised courses, we will not allow education institutes to become money-making machines. For educational institutes, the welfare of students and imparting of knowledge should be central objectives, instead of making money,” he said.

Fadnavis said before the advent of British Raj, India had world-class universities such as Nalanda.

Students from various schools and colleges asked questions to the chief minister, ranging from digital education to tribal education. Babita Medha and Kanchan Jhop, who study in the tribal district of Palghar, asked on how government schemes would help tribal children.

“Earlier, ashramshalas (residential tribal schools) were the source of education for tribal belts. Now, the government has ensured tribal children are given admissions in best schools in urban and rural districts across state. In last two years, almost 52,000 tribal students have been enrolled in various schools,” he said.

The state government bears the entire expenditure of these students, he said. Similarly, scholarships are provided to Dalit/tribal and other backward class students pursuing professional education in colleges, he added.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now