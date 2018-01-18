Government to review progress of incubation parks at IITs, says Prakash Javadekar

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar riding an electric rickshaw built at IIT Madras’ research park. (Picture credit: Shraddha) HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar riding an electric rickshaw built at IIT Madras’ research park. (Picture credit: Shraddha)

The Human Resource Development Ministry will form a committee to review the progress of the incubation/research parks at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) that have received funds from the government. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the move during his visit to the research park at IIT Madras on Thursday.

“I will form a committee, which will review the progress of the research parks in other IITs where the central government has given fund. It is important for all other IITs to also replicate the work the research park at IIT Madras is doing. As incubation is the real formula for Make in India,” said Javadekar.

The other IITs that have received grant from the government for establishing research parks include the older IITs like Bombay, Kharagpur, Kanpur and Gandhinagar. The research parks get three-fourth of the funds from the government and one-fourth is self-generated, said the minister, and assured that the government would continue to provide funds for research.

“Our country lacks in innovation but this is the way forward. These IIT research parks are modern temples for nurturing innovation,” he said. Research parks are spaces established to facilitate academia and industry interaction. The one at IIT Madras, which was appreciated by the minister, is modelled on the lines of those at Stanford and Harvard University. It has four IITM incubators, including more than 140 deep technology start-ups, eight IITM Centres of

Excellence and 60 research and development clients from both private and public sector. Through the research park, the incubated start-ups are currently in the market with a cumulative revenue of Rs 133 crore generated in the financial year 2016-17 and created 2,500 direct jobs. One of the incubated projects, which the minister lauded for social relevance, was the mosquito-capturing machine, which is set to help those involved in controlling vector-borne diseases.

The research at this park has also been part of the central government Saubhagya scheme, which aims to complete electrification of the county by December 2018. Using the solar Direct Current (DC) Technology, the IIT M research park has provided electricity in different villages. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, the faculty in-charge of the research park, said the use of solar DC and battery assisted electric cars could make India a world leader.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App