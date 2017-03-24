Government to increase 5,000 more PG seats in medical institutes

Health Minister JP Nadda speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo Health Minister JP Nadda speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo

With an aim to increase the availability of specialist doctors at secondary and tertiary levels, the government will introduce as many as 5,000 post-graduate (PG) seats. During this year’s budget, the Centre had announced the creation of additional medical seats every year. Health Minister J P Nadda today informed the Lok Sabha, “The government has taken a number of steps to improve the health sector in the country including the creation of 5,000 additional PG seats in medical institutions.”

Nadda recently said, there had been a total addition of 4,193 PG seats in the country so far. In March this year, there will be a further addition of more than 1000 seats.

Further, the Health Minister elaborated there has been 27.7 per cent more allocation to the health sector in the 2017-18 budget. “We are also planning to allocate 2.5 per cent of the GDP to the health sector in phase-wise,” he said during Question Hour.

However, many state governments have returned the funds earmarked for the health sector as they have not been able to spend them, he said.

The Minister said the Centre has been offering help to the states to improve infrastructure and institutions in the health sector besides providing financial support, but the states have to spend the funds properly and submit the utilisation certificates.

For more education news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd