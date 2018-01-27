Government to enhance J-K’s education sector, to promote brotherhood: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar (Source: Express) Prakash Javadekar (Source: Express)

While addressing the crowd at the closing ceremony of the Jammu and Kashmir student exchange programme – ‘Maitreyi Yatra’, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the HRD ministry has made an “effective plan” to boost the education sector in the state. On January 18, almost 500 class 9-12 students from JK visited Delhi, under ‘Maitreyi Yatra’ programme, and stayed for 10 days. During the stay, they visited the Delhi University, the IIT and the Railway Museum among other places.

He added that progress in education sector in the state is being monitored by his ministry every month and he would visit JK soon for a review. Javadekar said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the state needs to be given all facilities. “I have observed that in the state, there is dedication towards education particularly for girls’ education.Many Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas were opened in the state,” the Union minister said.

He said a good education system can change the country. “In view of this, we have made an effective plan of education. We are monitoring progress in the education sector every month. I will also take 500 students from Delhi to the state under student exchange programme,” he said.

‘Maitreyi Yatra’ aims connect Jammu and Kashmir youth with the rest of the country and to promote brotherhood and harmony. He congratulated the students of National Bal Bhawan who vacated their rooms to accommodate Kashmiri students, proving the real spirit of “Atithi Devo Bhava”. J&K Education Minister Mohammad Altaf Bukhari expressed his gratitude for conducting the exchange programme.

