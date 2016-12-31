Government schools in Haryana to accept fees through e-wallet

Parents or guardians of the students would be motivated to utilise the e-wallet of the same bank to pay the fees. Parents or guardians of the students would be motivated to utilise the e-wallet of the same bank to pay the fees.

With a view to promote cashless transactions in the state, the Haryana Government has decided to open committed bank accounts of all government schools for payment of fees. This was disclosed by Additional Chief Secretary, School Education Department, P K Das in Chandigarh on Friday. He said that nodal teacher in each school would download the e-wallet of the bank concerned. The accounts will be opened in bank branches nearest to the schools.

The accounts will be opened in bank branches nearest to the schools. Parents or guardians of the students would be motivated to utilise the e-wallet of the same bank to pay the fees, he said. With a view to prevent misuse, provision would be made so that cash could not be withdrawn from this account, he said.

Das said that about 6.5 lakh students of class IX to XII in government schools would be imparted training for carrying out cashless transactions through smartphones and ordinary phones. He said that Assistant Manager of clusters comprising about eight schools would impart training to teachers for downloading digital payment applications and carrying out cashless transactions. These teachers would impart training to students of class IX to XII who would further teach their family members and neighbours, he added.

These teachers would impart training to students of class IX to XII who would further teach their family members and neighbours, he added.

