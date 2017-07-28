Government plans 12 regional language academies

Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (File Photo) Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (File Photo)

After Hindi and Sanskrit, the Delhi government has now announced that they will create 12 regional language academies to promote the culture and tradition of the “respective regions”.

The languages — Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Odia, Assamese, Garhwali, Kumaoni, Jaunsari, Kashmiri and Marwari — will be a part of the Delhi government’s Art, Culture and Languages Department.

Officials said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who recently took charge of the ministry, wanted the formation of the academies in the capital. “Since Delhi is the national capital, people from all parts of the country live and work here. It is this diversity that forms Delhi’s vibrant and cosmopolitan culture,” Sisodia said, in an official order. “I have found that language academies play an important role in not only promoting the languages of different parts of the county, but also the culture and tradition of different regions,” he added.

The AAP had, in its annual budget, announced that it would set up multiple academies. At a recent press conference, Sisodia said he had been reviewing the arts and culture department since taking charge and “realised that the approach towards languages needed to be changed extensively”.

