Government gives nod to IIIT Bill

THE CABINET on Wednesday approved the IIIT Bill to grant statutory powers to the 15 Indian Institutes of Information Technology set up in public private partnership mode. Once passed by Parliament, the proposed law will empower the institutions to grant degrees to their students. “This will entitle them to use the nomenclature of Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) or Master of Technology (M.Tech) or Ph.D degree as issued by a University or Institution of National Importance,” stated the press note issued by the Cabinet Secretariat.

“The Bill also details the governance structure of the institutes including important appointments to posts such as Chairman of the Board of Governors and the director. It also proposes to set up a collective forum to coordinate activities of all 15 IIITs,” said an HRD ministry official. The HRD Ministry had announced the establishment of new IIITs across the country under the PPP mode.

Fifteen such institutions are functional currently. The cost of each IIIT is Rs 128 crore and is contributed by the Centre, state government and the industry in the ratio of 50:35:15.

