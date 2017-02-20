Gour Banga University: Students call off protest after TMC district chief intervenes

Students at Gour Banga University in Malda lifted their 48-hour-long gherao of Vice-Chancellor Gopal Chandra Mishra on Sunday, after Trinamool Congress district president Moazzem Hossain intervened. Around 240 postgraduate students had initiated an indefinite gherao of the vice-chancellor on Friday afternoon, demanding the removal of Sanatan Das, the controller of examinations at the university, and re-evaluation of their answer scripts. The students had alleged they were given average marks in the Bengali paper for their second semester examination.

Following the instruction of state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, TMC’s Malda district president Moazzem Hossain went to the university and held separate meetings with agitating students and university authorities.

Following this, vice-chancellor Gopal Chandra Mishra assured that he would order an inquiry into the role of the varsity’s controller of examinations, and that the university would re-evaluate the answer scripts of agitating students. However, university authorities refused to sack Das as per student demands.

As soon as the announcements were made, the students lifted their gherao.