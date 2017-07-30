GJM shutdown: Boarding school to shift classes to Siliguri

GJM Youth wings members raise slogans after burning articles as they clash with police during Khukrai rally in Sukna, near Siliguri on Saturday. PTI Photo GJM Youth wings members raise slogans after burning articles as they clash with police during Khukrai rally in Sukna, near Siliguri on Saturday. PTI Photo

The GJM-led indefinite shutdown in Darjeeling has taken a toll on students, prompting a prominent boarding school to shift classes 10 and 12 to Siliguri to clear the syllabus backlog, while a Kurseong-based school may follow suit. Classes were suspended in the hill schools in view of the indefinite strike, going on since June 15, demanding a separate Gorkhaland state.

“We have asked all the students of classes 10 and 12 to report at Siliguri on August 1. We will be holding classes at Matigara, near Siliguri,” a spokesperson of Darjeeling North Point School said. It is being done to complete the syllabus for board examinations to be held early next year, he said.

Kurseong-based Himali Boarding School will take a decision on starting classes 10 and 12 at Siliguri after a meeting of the Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee in New Delhi on August 1. “Everything is closed, shops, banks, schools etc … Because of this, we may have to move to Siliguri with the students taking their board exams. Big hassle, but we have no choice,” Robindra Subba, the director of Himali Boarding School, posted on his official Facebook page yesterday.

“Himali and two other schools optimistically await the outcome of the meeting on the 1st. Will then follow suit if outcome negative (sic),” Subba had earlier posted on Facebook. Hundreds of the students, who flock to boarding schools in the Darjeeling hills, had descended in Siliguri on June 23, when the GJM gave them a 12-hour travel window.

