Gorakhpur University paper leak: Maths and sociology exams cancelled, new dates to release on April 19 

Gorakhpur University.

Gorakhpur University on April 17 cancelled the exams in two subjects after their papers, one of which matched the original, surfaced on social media. The BA/BSc part one Mathematics and BA part two Sociology papers went viral on social media yesterday, a day before the exams were to be held.

A committee formed under Pro Vice-Chancellor S K Dixit found that the Mathematics paper was actually leaked while the Sociology paper available on social media didn’t match the actual question paper. The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University Gorakhpur has informed police about the paper leak.

It sent letters to district magistrates and superintendents of police of the concerned districts, drawing their attention to the incident. The new dates for the two papers will be decided on April 19, university officials said. University spokesman Harsh Sinha said some “miscreants” had tried to create problems.

He said the Sociology paper which went viral was based on the previous years’ papers while the Mathematics paper matched the original.

“The University didn’t take a risk and decided to cancel both the papers,” he said. He said the VC has sent letters to the DMs and SPs and the process of registering an FIR had begun.

