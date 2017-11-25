Google sponsors over 1 lakh scholarships programmes for developers

Google is sponsoring 1,30,000 scholoarships on both the platforms so that developers can access advanced learning curriculum. Google is sponsoring 1,30,000 scholoarships on both the platforms so that developers can access advanced learning curriculum.

A new scholarship programme has been announced by Google, Pluralsight and Udacity to help more than one lakh developers and students across India to improve their skills and employability. Google is sponsoring 1,30,000 scholoarships on both the platforms so that developers can access advanced learning curriculum.

“Since we announced our skilling initiative in India, 210,000 students have completed Google developed courses on Udacity, with 117,000 students completing the course this year, said William Florance, Google India’s Developer Products Group and Skilling Lead.

The scholarships will provide a space for developers to improve skills so as to increase their employability in emerging technologies like mobile and web development, AR/VR, machine learning, artificial intelligence and cloud platforms.

“The Scholarship program would have two phases. The first phase would have free access to our courses in mobile and web development along with mentorship and community support. The top 1000 students earn an additional 6-month scholarship to our Mobile and Web Developer Nanodegree programs, which includes mentorship, community support, and expert project reviews,” says Ishan Gupta, Managing Director, Udacity India.

Under Udacity, there are 30,000 scholarships and 1,000 nanodegree scholarships. Candidates will also gain access to Pluralsight IQ where their skills can be measured and tested. The programme aims to spur innovation and support the growth of India’s start-up ecosystem. It already supports learners in more than 150 countries.

“India’s tech workforce is going through a phase of transition, where a new ecosystem of technology skills are being learnt in order to add value in a fast-changing, digitally-powered world. Pluralsight has been an enabler of this transition in India and across the world,” said Arun Rajamani, country head and general manager, Pluralsight.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd