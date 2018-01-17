Google, Coursera launch course to create entry-level IT jobs

he course begins on January 23, 2018. he course begins on January 23, 2018.

Google and Coursera have joined hands to offer a one-of-its-kind certificate course to help ready students with no prior experience for entry-level jobs in the information technology sector. This IT Support Professional Certificate is designed and taught by Google professionals. Registrations for the programme opened yesterday, January 16. The course begins on January 23, 2018.

“Today, as rapid technological transformation redefines industries and jobs, it is critical to equip people with the skills they need to be job ready. Our collaboration with Google and top employers is designed to provide anyone, regardless of their prior experience or training, with the resources they need to succeed as IT professionals” Raghav Gupta, India Country Director of Coursera, said.

Coursera is an online education company which offers 2,400 courses, 236 specialisations, and 4 master’s degrees. “Finding qualified IT personnel is a challenge many companies face. With 150,000 open roles in IT support, it is one of the fastest growing occupations in the country,” said Ben Fried, vice-president and Chief Information Officer at Google.

Following the course, students will have the opportunity to apply for jobs at companies such as Bank of America, Walmart, Sprint, GE Digital, PNC Bank, Infosys, TEKSystems, UPMC, and Google itself.

