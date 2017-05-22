Goof-ups: Boy gets girls’ school, girls allotted schools far away

Parents have been knocking the doors of DEO’s office in Ahmedabad, complaining about goof-ups and discrepancies in admissions. Ekshika Parnami and Anuckriti Garg Parents have been knocking the doors of DEO’s office in Ahmedabad, complaining about goof-ups and discrepancies in admissions. Ekshika Parnami and Anuckriti Garg

* Adhyan Makwana, a boy from economically weaker section (EWS) and disadvantaged group, has been allotted Little Star High School, Maninagar, an all girls’ school, this year under the Right to Education Act’s (RTE) 25 per cent reservation rule.

* Mahira got a school, 10 km away from her house, while Bhavishi Vaghela was allotted Triveni Vidyalaya, 15 km away.

* Aditya Parmar, son of a peon, has been allotted Pragati school, Kankaria Road, which is run by a minority trust and where the RTE’s 25 per cent reservation rule doesn’t apply.

* Sakshi Rathod’s admission has been secured in the Gujarati medium section of Shree Swaminarayan International School, though her parents wanted to admit her in English medium.

The Ahmedabad District Education Office has received over 300 such complaints regarding allotment of wrong schools to the applicants from EWS and disadvantaged group last week after the confirmation of admissions under the RTE on May 14.

Though the education department has adopted online admission process – which it claims to be better and foolproof – this time, many have been complaining that the schools allotted to them are either over 6 km away from their residence or not in their preference list, submitted with the application form. A few also complained of blunders like boys getting admissions in girls’ school or Gujarati medium students to English schools and vice versa.

Ghulam Hussain chose three schools for his niece Mahira (6). But, the one he got is about 10 km away from their residence. He has registered a complaint with the education office and given an application but has least expectation as many like him are doing rounds of the office for the last one week without any positive response.

Dilipbhai Vaghela, father of Bhavishi, complained, “Our preferences included Swastik school, Nima Vidyalaya, Vidyanagar High School and Sri Mirambika School. But we got a school, which is vary far and located in an isolated area. So I cannot send my little daughter there.”

Ashokbhai Makwana, father of Adhyan, said, “Little star school is just 4-5 km away from my house. So I was happy but when we went there, I was amazed to find that it was an all girls’ school. The school has given us in written that it admits only girls.”

Ashokbhai, a taxi driver, had mentioned Diwan-Ballubhai School, Maninagar; Ankur high school, Vasana; and Diwan-Ballubhai School, Paldi; among his preferences as these are just 4-5 km away from his house in Behrampura area.

Ashokbhai added that this was his third round to the education office in the last two weeks after the provisional list was out on May 1.

Dipakbhai Parmar, father of Aditya, however, had mentioned Pragati Primary School as his first preference without knowing that it was run by a minority trust. Dipakbhai, a peon at a travels agency, said, “If the minority institutions are not included under RTE, then why were we allotted such a school. And if the government has officially allotted us a minority school, why is the school refusing to enroll our child.”

He added that his neighbour’s children were enrolled in Pragati Primary School under the RTE rule last year.

“If my neighbour’s children could be admitted, why change the rule this year. I earn around Rs 8,500 per month and my half-day salary gets cut if I do not report. I have approached the education office twice in the last five days and am confused about the rule regarding minority institutions. We have to pay the fees by May 25. Tuesday they (education officials) told me that a word would be sent to Pragati school,” said the worried father.

When contacted, District Primary Education Officer (DPEO) Mahesh P Mehta said, “All minority institutions are exempted from the RTE Act’s rule. If a minority institution voluntarily wants to follow the rule, then they can go ahead with it. The issue of minority institutions is a major one and the government is doing its best to deal with it.”

On Dipakbhai’s case, Mehta added, “If we have mistakenly given a minority school to someone, we will make sure that it is rectified.”

Sakshi’s parents Manojbhai Rathod and Poonam re-checked their online application and confirmed that they had filled the English section of Shree Swaminarayan International School, about 2 km from their house in Chandlodia, as their option but were allotted its Gujarati medium section.

Many harassed parents like them, unhappy with the allotment of schools, are visiting the education office for the last one week but said they did not get any response.

After talking to the DPEO, who is also holding the charge of district education officer (DEO) till the incumbent DEO returns from a ten-day leave, they said they were not happy with the response. “Sahab kuchh sunna hi nahi chahte.

Unhone kaha arji likhdo aur 4-5 din wait karo (Sir does not want to listen to anything. He said write an application and wait for 4-5 days),” said a father.

The education authorities clearly said that though a few issues would be resolved, they couldn’t meet all the demands.

Education Inspector Hitendrasingh Padheriya said, “We got around 200 complaints last Monday and Tuesday. Don’t go by the number as most of them were baseless. Many wanted a school, 3 km away instead of six. Even when the list was declared, out of the 500 complaints, only 2 to 5 percent were genuine. May 10 was the last date of filing complaints after the provisional list was out but we are still accepting applications with genuine problems. We have a very transparent system and the list is prepared according to Google Positioning System (GPS). There is no human interference. The admission is given as per the priority list under various categories.”

The DPEO said there was no problem in the online admission process since over 14,000 applicants were able to submit their applications. “There are some issues, which will be taken care of. We already have one-to-one dialogue with the parents,” said Mehta.

Last date of admissions is May 25.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now