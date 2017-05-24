Goa SSC class 10 exams 2017: Results to be announced tomorrow at gbshse.gov.in

Goa SSC class 10 results 2017: The SSC passing certificates and grade/mark sheets will be released by May 27. Goa SSC class 10 results 2017: The SSC passing certificates and grade/mark sheets will be released by May 27.

Goa SSC class 10 results 2017: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the results for the class 10 state board exams 2017 on Thursday. Students who have appeared for the Goa Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams can check their results from the official website.

The results will be released at 11 am on May 25. This year, 19,358 students appeared for the exams out of which 9828 were girls and 9530 were boys. The SSC passing certificates and grade/mark sheets will be released by May 27 from 10 am to 1 pm in the following order:

Students can download their results through SMS:

SMS Pre – register on www. exametc.com for free SMS

GOA10SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

GOA10SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

GOA10SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

GB10SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

IVRS and USSD:

– 58888 (58888xxx multi-modals)

– *588# (*588# multi-modals)

Steps to download the Goa class 10 SSC results 2017:

– Go to the official website of the Goa board (gbshse.gov.in).

– Click on the link for the class 10 SSC results 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

For more updates on Goa results, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd