Goa GCET 2018: Results declared, download at dte.goa.gov.in

GCET results 2018: The result of the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) has been declared by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Goa. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — dte.goa.gov.in. The exam was conducted on May 8 and 9 for admissions to degree programmes in engineering, pharmacy, nursing and allied health courses. This year, 4,168 students had appeared for the examination that was held across 15 centres. The exam was conducted by Directorate of Technical Education along with Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

In case due to heavy traffic students are unable to open the website, they can also check the same at the Goa government’s official portal — goa.gov.in. As per reports, in view of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) GCET was only conducted in physics, chemistry and mathematics, and biology was dropped from the test. The exam was held across 15 centres in Goa.

GCET results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On top of the page, click on the movie link for ‘GCET 2018 results’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the registration numbers of candidates along with the marks obtained in each subject

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Last year’s Goa Common Entrance Test topper was Pratheek Rebello, who scored 70, 72 and 74 marks in his PCM, Maths second topper was Divya Prabhu who she scored 74 and Biology topper was Jayram alias Jay Naik and he achieved 74 marks.

