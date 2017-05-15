Latest News
Goa: GCET 2017 results announced, Pratheek Rebello tops the exam

GCET 2017 results 2017: The exam was conducted in May 9 for 5,116 students.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 15, 2017 11:15 am
GCET 2017: Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) results are declared on the official website. The exam was conducted in May 9 for 5,116 students. This year, the examination was conducted for admissions to degree programmes in engineering, pharmacy, nursing and allied health courses. GCET 2017 across 15 centres in Goa.

This year’s Goa Common Entrance Test topper is Pratheek Rebello who scored 70, 72 and 74 marks in his PCM, Maths second topper is Divya Prabhu and she scored 74, Biology topper is Jayram alias Jay Naik and he achieved 74 marks.

Since the Union government made NEET compulsory last year for admission in UG MBBS course, therefore, the number of students appearing in GCET 2017 have gone down by around 400, says a TOI report.

 

 
In Goa, there are nearly 1,230 engineering programme seats available across five colleges. In pharmacy there are 120 seats at two institutes while 100 seats are available in nursing. Close to 20 each will be filled through GCET 2017 in five allied health sciences like physiotherapy.

Steps to check the GCET 2017 results

Visit the official website – dtegoa.gov.in

On the homepage, click on  GCET 2017 results

A pdf file will display the score

Take a print out

  1. S
    Svg
    May 15, 2017 at 11:31 am
    Official is not opening then how can we download our result?
    Reply

