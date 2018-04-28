Goa GBSHSE Class 12th results 2018 released at 10 am, check at gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board GBSHSE 12th results 2018: The exams were conducted from March 5 to March 26. The exams were conducted from March 5 to March 26.

Goa Board 12th results 2018: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the result of HSSC Class 12 examination at 10 am at — gbshse.gov.in. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website itself. The exams were conducted from March 5 to March 26 and nearly 18,502 students had appeared for the GBSHSE exams in March. The examination was held across 16 centres and started at 10 am each day. Once the result is out, passing certificates and statement of marks will be provided on April 30, 2018 from 9.30 am to 01.00 pm.

Goa HSSC Class 12th results: Where to check results

It might happen that students face problem opening the official website due to heavy traffic. In that case, they can check their scores at various other websites, namely — examresults.net/goa, schools9.com, results.amarujala.com, KnowYourResult.com, Goa12.KnowYourResult.com, indiaresults.com

Nearly 18,502 students appeared for the same. For vocational stream students, the exams were conducted from March 6 to March 17, 2018. In 2017, the results for class 12 exams were released by the board on April 27. Last year, out of total 16,521 students who had appeared for the exam, 14,666 cleared it and only 2,064 had failed. The pass percentage was at 89. This year, strict measures were taken by the Board this year and candidates who arrived more than half-an-hour late after the exam started were not allowed to enter the exam hall. No student was allowed to leave the examination hall before 11 am.

Pass percentage last year

As per the GBSHSE, the stream-wise passing percentage last year was 88.12 for science, 87.53 percent for arts, 96.70 percent for commerce and 88.15 percent for vocational. As many as 8,739 girls and 8,162 boys had appeared for the exams which were conducted from March 1, 2017 and ended on March 22. There were 3744 arts candidates, 5139 from commerce, 5216 from commerce and 2802 students from vocational. The overall pass percentage of students was 89 per cent.

