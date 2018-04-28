Goa Board Class 12th results 2018 declared at gbshse.gov.in, check pass percentage

Goa GBSHSE Class 12th results 2018: All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — gbshse.gov.in : All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — gbshse.gov.in

Goa GBSHSE Class 12th results 2018: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the results of HSSC Class 12 board examinations today, on April 28. This year, the exam was held from March 5 to March 26, 2018. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — gbshse.gov.in. The results are also available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The students can also avail results by app or by sms. Nearly 18,502 students appeared for the GBSHSE exams in March. For vocational stream students, the exams were conducted from March 6 to March 17, 2018. In 2017, the results for class 12 exams were released by the board on April 27.

Pass percentage

This year’s pass percentage is 84.30 per cent, which is less than last year’s. In 2017, the pass percentage stood at 88.78 per cent.The Class 12 exam was held across 16 centres and started at 10 am each day. A total of 18,499 candidates had registered for the HSSC exams, out of which 9,667 were girls and 8,832 were boys. A total of 15,472 students have passed the exam.

Distribution of students stream-wise

Arts students: 4321

Commerce students: 5595

Science students: 5728

Vocational students: 2855

Goa GBSHSE Class 12th results 2018: Steps to check results

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Goa HSSC results 2018’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Goa GBSHSE Class 12th results 2018: How to check via SMS

The students can also check their scores through an SMS. Follow the below mentioned steps to check the same.

SMS

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

GB12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

The private candidates are supposed to collect their passing certificate cum statement of grade/marks from Board’s office, Alto Betim Bardez Goa, by producing hall ticket. The Goa Board took strict measures this year with not allowing candidates enter exam hall who arrive more than half-an-hour late after the exam started. Moreover, Goa Board instructions examiners that no student should be allowed to leave the examination hall before 11 am.

