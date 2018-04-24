Goa GBSHSE Class 12 results date and time: Results on April 28 at gbshse.gov.in

GBSHSE Class 12 results 2018: The results will be declared on April 28 after 12 pm GBSHSE Class 12 results 2018: The results will be declared on April 28 after 12 pm

GBSHSE Class 12 results 2018: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the results of class 12 board exams on April 28, as per sources. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, gbshse.gov.in. Nearly, 18,502 students had appeared for the examinations that were conducted between March 5 to 26. For vocational stream students, the exams were conducted from March 6 to March 17, 2018. In 2017, the results for Class 12 exams were released by the board on April 27.

Last year, out of total 16,521 students who had appeared for the exam, 14,666 cleared it and only 2,064 had failed. The pass percentage was at 89. As per the GBSHSE, the stream-wise passing percentage last year was: 88.12 percent for science, 87.53 percent for arts, 96.70 percent for commerce and 88.15 percent for vocational. As many as 8739 girls and 8162 boys had appeared for the exams which were conducted from March 1, 2017 and ended on March 22. There were 3744 arts candidates, 5139 from commerce, 5216 from commerce and 2802 students from vocational.

Goa GBSHSE Class 12 results 2018: Date and time

The results likely to release on April 28 after 12 pm

GBSHSE Class 12 results 2018, steps to check result

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the board mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Where to check results online

Once released, students can check their scores at various websites, namely — examresults.net/goa, schools9.com, results.amarujala.com, KnowYourResult.com, Goa12.KnowYourResult.com, indiaresults.com.

About Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is the main academic authority for management of school education in the state of Goa. As part of its responsibilities, the Goa Board conducts the class 10 and 12 examinations.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd