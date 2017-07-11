Goa school term exams to be held before October 7 to avoid clash with FIFA U17

The state will be hosting several FIFA under-17 matches at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda from October 7 to October 21 this year and the term end examinations will be rescheduled accordingly. The state will be hosting several FIFA under-17 matches at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda from October 7 to October 21 this year and the term end examinations will be rescheduled accordingly.

Schools in Goa will reschedule their first term examinations to be conducted before October 7 this year. This will be done so that the “once in a life time event” of the the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) matches will not be missed by the students.

“In order to enable the students to witness the matches of once in a life time event it is enjoined upon heads of all the schools in the state to re-schedule the first terminal examination so that it gets over on or before October 7, 2017,” said state education director G P Bhat in a circular addressing all schools in the state. Read | Goa to hike education spending to 6% of GDP: Manohar Parrikar, click here

The state will be hosting several FIFA under-17 matches at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda from October 7 to October 21 this year and the term end examinations will be rescheduled accordingly.

The circular also announced that regular classes will continue till the end of term after FIFA.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd