Goa Class 2 textbooks carry incomplete national anthem: Congress

The Marathi textbooks of Class 2 published by Goa’s Education Department carry incomplete national anthem, Congress party alleged on Thursday. According to the opposition party, the Class 2 Marathi books titled ‘Gomant Bharati’ carry incomplete national anthem. However, the education department authorities denied knowledge about the alleged printing error.

“The Class II Marathi books, published by the state education department, carry incomplete national anthem. The state government should fix the responsibility for the error,” Goa Congress spokesman Sunil Kawathankar told PTI.

“The ruling BJP, which calls itself a patriotic party stands exposed. They have ignored such a grave error in the textbooks,” he said.

He demanded that the state government should initiate an inquiry to find out who was responsible for it. “Such an error is an insult to the country. We condemn such lethargic attitude,” Kawthankar said.

He demanded that these books should be immediately withdrawn and replaced with the ones that carry a complete version of the national anthem.

When contacted, state Education Director Gajanan Bhat said that the department had no knowledge of the alleged printing error. He, however, said that they would inquire into it.

