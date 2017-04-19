Goa Board (GBSHSE) Class 12 exam 2017: Results to be declared at gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board: The exact dates of the result declaration will be announced in the last week of April. Goa Board: The exact dates of the result declaration will be announced in the last week of April.

Goa Board 2017: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education (GBSHSE) is likely to announce the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) 2017 exams in the last week of April. The examination was held in March. The dates have been revised in accordance to the 2017 Assembly Elections.

The general stream (Arts, Commerce and Science) exams had therefore begun on March 1, 2017. The exact dates of the result declaration will be announced in the last week of April.

Last year, the results were declared on May 12, 2016 at 3 pm. However, this year, it is expected to be released soon as the government has asked state boards to announce results early to ease out IIT JEE result calculations.

In 2016, a total of 15818 students appeared in the exam out of which, 13885 cleared the Class 12 exam. The pass percentage was 90.10 per cent students which was higher than 2015’s result – of 88.10 per cent.

Steps to check the Goa Board class 12 HSSC results 2017:

Visit the offical sites sites – goaresults.nic.in, gbshse.gov.in

Click on the link ‘Goa HSSC (Class 12) Board Results 2017’, Enter your roll number and password

The results will be displayed

Download and take a print out

