Goa Board Class 12th exams 2017 results declared, 14,802 have passed the HSSC exam

Goa Board Class 12th results 2017: The results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or Class 12 exams 2017 have been released. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Education (GBSHSE) has announced it on April 27 at 10:30 am on the websites mentioned below. This year, a total of 16,901 students appeared out of which 14,802 have passed while only 2,064 have failed.

As many as 8739 are girls and 8162 boys appeared for the exam that was held March 1, 2017 and ended on March 22.

There were 3744 arts candidates, 5139 from commerce, 5216 from commerce and 2802 students from vocational.

The results were released on the following websites –

http://www.examresults.net/goa/

schools9.com,

ExamResults.net,

results.amarujala.com,

KnowYourResult.com,

Goa12.KnowYourResult.com,

indiaresults.com,

jagranjosh.com,

exametc.com

You can also check results via SMS:

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

GOA12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

GB12<space>SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

IVRS & USSD

• 58888 (58888xxx multi-modals)

• *588# (*588# multi-modals)

Steps to check the Goa Board 12th results 2017:

Visit the official sites sites mentioned above

Click on the link ‘Goa HSSC (Class 12) Board Results 2017’

Enter your roll number and the seucrity number. Click on submit

The results will be displayed

Download and take a print out

Last year the results were out on May 12. But this year, most state boards are releasing the results early as directed by the Centre.

