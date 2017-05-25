Goa Board class 10 SSC results 2017 announced at gbshse.gov.in, click here

Goa Board Class 10 results 2017: The exam was held between February and March. Goa Board Class 10 results 2017: The exam was held between February and March.

Goa class 10 results 2017: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the results for the SSC exams 2017 on May 25. A total of 19,358 students appeared for the exams out of which 9828 were girls and 9530 were boys. Students can check their results on gbshse.gov.in and examresults.nic.in by following the steps written below:

Steps to download the Goa class 10 results 2017:

– Visit to the official website mentioned above

– Click on the link for the SSC results 2017 displaying on the homepage

– Enter your roll number and other details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

The results can also be checked through SMS also:

SMS Pre – register on www. exametc.com for free SMS

GOA10SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 56263

GOA10SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 58888

GOA10SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 5676750

GB10SEAT NUMBER – Send it to 54242

IVRS and USSD:

– 58888 (58888xxx multi-modals)

– *588# (*588# multi-modals)

