GNLU gets 12 new research chairs, Rs 3 crore fellowship

As many as 12 research chairs have been set up at Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) along with fellowships worth Rs 3 crore by global and national corporations, law firms, public sector undertakings and government departments. It is especially with recent establishment of two chairs by a public trust and leading law firm under GNLU-Navinchandra Desai Law Foundation, the varsity aims to forge a partnership with larger legal fraternity. GNLU will provide assistance to lawyers and students to develop their skills and continue legal and publish research works and undertake internship in inter-governmental organisations.

Leading law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas have established a dedicated Chair that will provide a forum for discussion and study of legal and judicial ethics and values to assist judiciary, bar, law commission of India and designated policy making institutions by providing legal research and advise on contemporary issues.

Other academic chairs at GNLU include Microsoft India (Intellectual Property Rights), ONGC (International Contracts), Khaitan & Co. (Mergers & Acquisitions), Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (Energy Laws), Cube Construction Engineering Limited (Real Estates), Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (Intellectual Property Rights), Gujarat Maritime Board (Maritime Laws), Satluj Vidyut Nigam Limited (Sustainable Development), Ministry of Earth Sciences (Law of the Sea), and Department of Social Welfare and Justice, Gujarat (Social Laws).

