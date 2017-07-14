GNDU UG, PG semester results 2017 announced at gndu.ac.in

GNDU UG, PG semester results 2017: The university has also announced in a notice that the entrance examination for MA architechture (urban design) will be conducted on July 14, 2017 from 12 to 1 pm. GNDU UG, PG semester results 2017: The university has also announced in a notice that the entrance examination for MA architechture (urban design) will be conducted on July 14, 2017 from 12 to 1 pm.

GNDU UG, PG semester results 2017: The Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) Amritsar has released the undergraduate and postgraduate results which were conducted in April this year. Candidates can access their results for the same from the official website of GNDU (see steps below to know how).

The university has also announced in a notice that the entrance examination for MA architechture (urban design) will be conducted on July 14, 2017 from 12 to 1 pm. It will be conducted in the seminar hall of the architechture department. To be eligible for the same, students are required to have a bachelor’s degree in architecture with an aggregate score of 50 per cent. The counselling process for the same will be held from 9.30 am on July 21.

Steps to check GNDU UG, PG semester exam results 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of GNDU (gndu.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the link for the results section.

Step 3: Select undergraduate or postgraduate results.

Step 4: fill in the details including your roll number in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

