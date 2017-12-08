Guru Nanak Dev University exams 2017 rescheduled

Guru Nanak Dev University (Source: gndu.ac.in) Guru Nanak Dev University (Source: gndu.ac.in)

Due to the municipal elections, the Guru Nanak Dev University has postponed the annual and semester theory examinations of as teaching staff will be occupied in the election duties.

The semester theory examination that was scheduled to be held on December 8, 9 and 16 will now be held on January 8, 9 and January 11, 2018, respectively. As per reports, the time and exam centre will remain same.

As per a note published on the official website, “All Annual & Semester Theory Examinations scheduled as per datesheets on 08.12.2017 , 09.12.2017 and 16.12.2017 for Teaching Departments of University Campus Amritsar, Regional Campuses, Affiliated Colleges and Constituent Colleges” have been postponed due to Municipal Corporations Elections – 2017.”

Those students who are appearing in examinations under credit based evaluation system have to contact their respective head of department or concerned official for new dates of the examinations.

