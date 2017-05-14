GMSSS starts yoga classes to keep students stress-free

Students during stress management classes at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Sahil Walia Students during stress management classes at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Sahil Walia

Keeping in mind the mounting academic pressure and increasing competition among students, the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Sector 37, Chandigarh, has started yoga and meditation classes for science and commerce students to help them remain stress-free. More than 250 students in the school are attending the stress management classes. Parents have also welcomed the step taken by the school.

Taking about the classes, Harmeet Kaur, principal of the school said, “We took this initiative keeping in mind the rising competition in board exams and academic pressure on students. Some students cannot handle pressure and even go to the extent of committing suicide. Somewhere its a failure for our education system. We decided to counsel them and provide stress management classes.”

The school has appointed an instructor for the classes who teaches them yoga and meditation. At present students of Class XII are attending the classes which lasts for one hour with each section attending it for two days. Once admissions for Class XI are over, these students will also attend the classes.

Pooja Bawa, stress management instructor said, “Yoga and meditation is the best stress buster for students. Along with this, recitation of Gayatri Mantra will help to them reduce academic pressure and increase their concentration level.”

Sharing this view on the initiative, Inderpreet Kaur, a non-medical student said, “It a good initiative taken by our school principal. We get time for ourselves to relax as a better part of our day is spent in attending school and tuition classes. We meditate and relax our mind in the yoga class”.

Like Kaur, Tarun Kumar, another non- medical student said, “Its the best stress-buster. I can now focus on my study with a relaxed mind.”

