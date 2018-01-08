GMPE 2018-19: IIM Lucknow announces criteria after, programme details

The programme will give participants an opportunity to immerse themselves in the IIM learning experience. The programme will give participants an opportunity to immerse themselves in the IIM learning experience.

IIM Lucknow: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has made an announcement regarding the 16th batch for General Management Programme for Executives (GMPE). The programme will give participants an opportunity to immerse themselves in the IIM learning experience with 240 hours of classroom teaching.

About the programme

This is a one year part-time programme with four on-campus modules of 9 days each. The programme is designed keeping the needs of the working executives in mind, to help them prepare for their next career move. It will integrate advanced management theory, soft skills and quantitative methods with real world business practices.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Interested applicants should possess at least 50 per cent marks in their graduation/ post-graduation (or CGPA of 5 on 10 point scale) or CA/ICWA/CS and a minimum of 3-year full-time post qualification professional experience as on January 15, 2018.

Prof. Omkarprasad S Vaidya, Chairperson (Long-term – MDP), IIM Lucknow, said, “This programme is exclusively developed for the working professionals, who wish to upgrade their education base but usually cannot do so because of their busy schedule and pressing commitments. It has a blend of modern approaches in management studies. A proper mix of case study, role play, group exercises, analytics using finest software and the conventional lecturing approach. I am sure, this will be the most viable step in one’s lustrous career ahead”.

“It’s a highly beneficial programme for people who could not do a full time management course. It opens up new horizons for the candidates. GMPE helps in growing in one’s current role in an organisation as well as in finding better opportunities worldwide”, says Mr. Kumar Abhishek Manager (Purchase), Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

The programme would be delivered by IIM Lucknow faculty. Needless to say, it focuses on building conceptual frameworks and excelling in the areas of business and management skills, communication skills, financial management, accounts, human resource management, qualitative methods and operation management. The programme would also include the capstone project and other evaluation instruments. Successful candidates will be given a certificate from IIM Lucknow.

The last date of applying is January 15, 2018.

