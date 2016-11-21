Glion Institute offers Indian students on-campus, online study model

Glion also offers 25 per cent fee waiver to applicants based on their academic record Glion also offers 25 per cent fee waiver to applicants based on their academic record

Glion Institute of Higher Education, Switzerland, has announced a master programme in a hybrid model which will allow Indian students to study on campus as well as online, the institute said on Monday. For Glion, which is among one of the world’s top three institutions of higher education for an international career in hospitality management, India is the second largest market for the growing hospitality and luxury industry, a statement said.

“India is one of the largest growing economies in the world and would remain vast of pool of talent to serve the growing hospitality and luxury market. Our specialised courses are very well-designed to suit the requirement of Indian market,” said Jon-Hans Coetzer, Chief Academic Officer at Glion institute on his recent visit to India.

The institute offers the hybrid courses so that students can study part of the programme online and part of it on campus. On campus programme offers exposure to 90 different nationalities and business models that they bring. As part of the programme, the students will have to be in Switzerland for three-six months and the rest of the programme can be studied online.

Other than this, Glion also offers online programmes — MBA in hospitality management which targets busy working professionals and experienced students who are in transitioning phase of their career, Coetzer said.

In addition, Glion also offers 25 per cent fee waiver to applicants based on their academic record.

Glion also offers excellent placement services to students who at the end of the three and a half years have at least two firm jobs in hand, the statement

