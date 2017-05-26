Give CBSE students opportunity to apply for Kerala entrances: High Court

The CBSE has not yet announced the result declaration date for the class 12 board exams. The CBSE has not yet announced the result declaration date for the class 12 board exams.

The Kerala High Court has announced on Friday that the deadline to apply for state entrance exams should be set three days after the the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared its class 12 board exam results. The High Court said this will ensure that students of the CBSE board will not miss out on an opportunity to apply.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DSHE) declared the results for the plus two Higher Secondary Examinations (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Examinations (VSHE) on May 15, 2017. However, the CBSE has not yet announced the result declaration date for the class 12 board exams.

The CBSE results were expected to be released on Wednesday, May 24, but have been delayed due to the debate over the marks moderation policy. Students of the board are still waiting for the results to be declared, after which they can apply for various courses and entrances in the state to compete for a seat at colleges in Kerala.

As per a tweet by the ANI, “Kerala High Court said, CBSE students must also be given the opportunity, deadline should be set for 3 days after CBSE result are announced.”

The Kerala High Court has also rejected the appeal filed by the state government against extending the date of the the entrance exam for plus one students. There will be no change to the date for the entrance and students who have cleared class 10 can appear for the class 11 (plus one) entrance exam scheduled for June 5, 2017.

