GITAM University GAT 2017: Results declared at gitam.edu, check here

GITAM University GAT 2017: Candidates who clear the exam will gain admission to BTech, six-year Dual Degree (BTech + MTech), BArch, BPharmacy, MTech, MPharmacy programs at GITAM Universty for the academic year 2017-18. GITAM University GAT 2017: Candidates who clear the exam will gain admission to BTech, six-year Dual Degree (BTech + MTech), BArch, BPharmacy, MTech, MPharmacy programs at GITAM Universty for the academic year 2017-18.

The Gandhi Institute of Technical and Management (GITAM) University has declared the results for the GITAM Admission Test (GAT) 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and have been waiting for the results can check the same from the official website.

Candidates who clear the exam will gain admission to BTech, six-year Dual Degree (BTech + MTech), BArch, BPharmacy, MTech, MPharmacy programs at GITAM Universty for the academic year 2017-18.

The conselling for GAT (UGTP) 2017 rank holders for admission to BTech, six-year Dual Degree, BArch, BPharmacy programs will begin from May 15. GAT PGT and PGP 2017 rank holders will need to attend counselling for admission to MTech, MPharmacy programs which will be held in the middle of June.

According to reports, rank 5 and 6 were secured by Padakanti Rohith and Shivang Guptha, who are both residents of Hyderabad. There is a hundred per cent tuition fee waiver for the top ten rank holders and a 50 per cent waiver for the remaining top scorers up to the rank 100.

Steps to check GAT 2017 results:

– Go to the official website for Gandhi Institute of Technical and Management (gitam.edu).

– Click on the link to GAT 2017.

– In the “results” tab, click on the link to “GAT results.

– Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth in the fields provided and click on submit.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on GAT 2017, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd