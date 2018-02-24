  • Associate Sponsor
After Gita shlokas, now Gayatri Mantra in Haryana schools

Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said they had included Gita shlokas in the school syllabus soon after formation of the BJP government in Haryana.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Updated: February 24, 2018 5:25 am
Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma (Files)
Haryana’s Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said Friday they were going to add Gayatri Mantra in the morning prayers conducted in the schools. Talking to the journalists, Sharma said they had included Gita shlokas in the school syllabus soon after formation of the BJP government in Haryana. “It has yielded positive results. Now, we are going to add Gayatra Mantra in the prayer meetings of schools so that the children can understand its meaning,” he said. The minister claimed the “Gayatri Mantra would be welcomed in Haryana like Gita, cow and Saraswati.”

Haryana Vidyalaya Adhyapak Sangh president Wazir Singh claimed Gayatri Mantra was already part of morning prayers in most schools in the state. “We are living in a secular country and equal importance should be given to the practices of all religions. The government should focus more on the issues like recruitment of teachers and strengthening the infrastructure for the schools,” Singh said.

  1. M
    Manpreet Singh
    Feb 24, 2018 at 4:35 am
    Cant, we take state government to court for illegal activities of not following the cons ution and violating fundamental right - Right to Freedom of Religion. I am not a public litigation lawyer but seriously ! there is not even one en y for the same purpose?
    Reply
