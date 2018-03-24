Girls have lesser annual average drop out rate than boys: HRD

Annual average drop out rate of girls is 16.88 per cent, which is less than the drop out rate of boys of 17.21 per cent. (Representational image) Annual average drop out rate of girls is 16.88 per cent, which is less than the drop out rate of boys of 17.21 per cent. (Representational image)

The Rajya Sabha was today informed that the annual average drop out rate of girls is less than the drop out rate of boys at secondary level in the country. In a response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for HRD Upendra Kushwaha said, “Annual average drop out rate of girls is 16.88 per cent, which is less than the drop out rate of boys of 17.21 per cent”.

The enrollment of students at elementary level has improved from 18.78 crore in 2009-2010, when the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 was implemented, to 19.67 crore as per the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2015-16. The transition rate from class 8 to class 9 is 90.62 per cent as per the UDISE 2015-16.

As per the UDISE 2015-16, the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of girls at secondary level is 80.97 per cent and the GER of boys at secondary level is 79.16 per cent.

3 lakh fewer girls than boys enrolled in private schools

Also, few days back the Delhi government had released the Economic Survey 2017-18 according to which a total of 6.28 lakh girl students were enrolled in private schools in 2016-17, against 9.37 lakh boys enrolled the same year. This is in sharp contrast to government schools, where 8.10 lakh girls and 7.18 lakh boys were enrolled. According to experts, the figures suggest that when it comes to sending a child to private school, parents usually pick the boy.

