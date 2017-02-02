Girl from Burhan Wani’s school tops Kashmir Class 12 Boards 

Shaheera Shamim has topped the Class 12 Board examination 2016, securing 498 marks out of 500. Significantly, the topper is from the Government Higher Secondary School Dardsara, where Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani studied.

The topper is delighted at her feat and credits her teachers who helped her in preparing for the examination. She took tuitions from a coaching center in Srinagar as the situation in her hometown was worse.

“I’m very happy with my result and I want to thank god and all those who supported me in achieving this feat. I’m preparing for my NEET exam as I want to pursue medical line,” she said.

Shahera’s father Shameem Ahmed Bhat is Chemistry lecturer. “We always advised her to study hard, be regular and punctual. We wish she excels in future too,” he said.

Shaheera now aspires to become a doctor, “I want to take National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) in future,” said the topper. Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has last week declared the HSC result.

In 2016, the exams were postponed by a month due to unrest in the Kashmir Valley. However, 95 per cent of students appeared for their Class 12 board examination in the state.

In the five months after the killing of Burhan Wani in an encounter, 31 school buildings were gutted and 15 were saved by employees of the education department from being burnt down.