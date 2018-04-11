Girl admits: Teacher made me jot down Class XII CBSE economics paper questions

The accused worked at a private school in Una, Himachal Pradesh. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) The accused worked at a private school in Una, Himachal Pradesh. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch Tuesday questioned a Class XII student, who had allegedly jotted down questions from CBSE economics papers, dictated to her by her teacher Rakesh Kumar. Kumar and two other employees of a private school in Una, Himachal Pradesh, have been arrested in connection with the leak, with police claiming the teacher accessed the paper to help the student.

According to police, after the girl jotted down the questions, Kumar clicked photographs of the handwritten sheets and allegedly sent them to a relative, and it spread to about 40 WhatsApp groups from there. According to police sources, the girl was questioned in front of her parents at her residence in Una. She is learnt to have confirmed that Rakesh, under whom she studied for four years, dictated the questions to her. “She told the police team that her teacher asked her to write down the questions, but she did not know he was dictating from the original question paper,” said a police officer.

According to police, Rakesh had been appointed as a centre superintendent, in-charge of taking examination papers to the school. This gave him access to the question paper, which he leaked to help the girl, who was apparently “weak” in studies.

The police team on Tuesday took all the accused to Una, where they reconstructed the scene of the crime. They also questioned officials at the bank where the papers were kept, to ascertain if they had any role. “Police have collected the official document through which the principal had appointed Rakesh as the centre superintendent. The post of centre superintendent is looked after by the principal, but if he nominates someone else, he has to intimate CBSE in writing,” said an officer.

The team questioned at least 10 people, including employees of the school, bank and a few other students. The police team also questioned the principal of the school where Rakesh used to teach commerce and economics.

